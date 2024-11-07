M&M Q2 results: Net profit rises 13.2% to ₹3,841 crore, revenue up 13% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,840.88 crore for the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.2% from ₹3,393.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auto major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 12.94% to ₹27,553.26 crore from ₹24,394.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

On a consolidated basis, the company's second quarter net profit jumped 35% YoY to ₹3,171 crore, while revenue from operations grew 10% YoY to ₹37,689 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M&M said its automobile segment recorded the highest ever quarterly volumes at 2,31,038 units in the quarter ended September 2025, up 9% YoY. M&M tractor sales during the quarter rose 4% YoY to 92,382 units. The Farm Equipment Segment of M&M saw the highest ever Q2 market share at 42.5%.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in during the September quarter increased 30% to ₹3,908 crore from ₹2,993 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 190 basis points (bps) to 14.2% from 12.3%, YoY.

“In Q2 FY25, we gained market share across both our Auto and Tractor businesses. SUV volumes increased by 18% YoY, maintaining leadership in revenue market share, with an increase of 190 bps YoY on the back of two successful launches. Volume market share for LCVs <3.5T stands at 52.3%, a rise of 260 bps YoY. The auto standalone PBIT margin was 9.5%, a gain of 140 bps YoY (excl. PY gain on LMM transfer)," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automobile Segment Mahindra’s Auto segment revenue in Q2FY25 grew 14% to ₹21,110.28 crore from ₹18,514.74 crore, YoY. The segment’s EBIT increased 17.37% to ₹2,005.98 crore from ₹1,709.08 crore.

Farm Equipment Segment The Farm Equipment Segment of M&M reported a revenue growth of 9.75% to ₹6,496.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 from ₹5,919.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The segment’s EBIT in Q2FY25 jumped 20% to ₹1,136.22 crore from ₹946.33 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:25 pm, M&M shares were trading 0.56% lower at ₹2,918.25 apiece on the BSE.