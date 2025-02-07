M&M Q3 result: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹3,181 crore; revenue rises 18%

M&M Q3 result: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday, February 7, reported a decent rise in its consolidated net profit and revenue for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The conglomerate reported a consolidated profit of ₹3,180.58 crore, up 19.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹2,658.40 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 17.74 per cent YoY to ₹41,464.98 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹35,218.32 crore in Q3FY24.

In an exchange filing, the company said its auto and farm segments continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits rising 16 per cent. Financial services assets under management (AUM) grew at 19 per cent. Tech Mahindra achieved good traction in deal wins and saw an EBIT improvement of 480 bps, the company said.

The auto segment's consolidated revenue rose 21 per cent to ₹23,391 crore, whereas PAT increased 20 per cent to ₹1,438 crore. Volumes during the quarter rose 16 per cent to 2,45,000.

M&M said its farm segment saw the highest-ever Q3 market share at 44.2 per cent. Volumes of the segment rose 20 per cent to 1,21,000.

Consolidated revenue for the segment increased 11 per cent to ₹9,537 crore, while PAT also rose 11 per cent to ₹996 crore.

