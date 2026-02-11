M&M Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 33%, revenue growth seen at 30% YoY, driven by healthy volumes

M&M Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will announce its Q3 results today, 11 February 2026. The auto major is expected to deliver robust earnings during the third quarter of FY26, driven by strong auto and farm volumes growth and healthy realisations.

M&M is expected to report around 33% growth in its net profit at ₹3,943 crore in the December quarter as compared with ₹2,964.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue in Q3FY26 is estimated to grow around 30% to ₹39,700 crore from ₹30,538 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to estimates by brokerages.

M&M’s total sales volumes in the quarter ended December 2025 increased 23.1% YoY to ₹4,22,937 units. Net realisations are estimated to remain healthy and grow over 7% YoY, while operating leverage may aid earnings growth.

M&M Share Price History

M&M share price was trading over 2% higher on Wednesday ahead of its Q3 results today. The auto stock has rallied 18% in the past six months, and has delivered multibagger returns of 175% in three years. M&M shares have surged 310% in five years and have jumped 566% in ten years.

