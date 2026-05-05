M&M Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto major to post earnings today: Here's what to expect?

M&M Q4 Results LIVE: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to remain in focus on May 5 as the auto major is set to announce its March quarter (Q4 FY26) results later in the day. Street expectations point to a strong operational performance, led by robust SUV demand and healthy volume growth, which is likely to drive both revenue and profitability sharply higher on a year-on-year basis. However, rising input costs and a growing electric vehicle (EV) mix could weigh on margins, making management commentary critical for future outlook.
Brokerages expect M&M's revenue to grow in the range of 18% to 24% year-on-year, potentially crossing ₹38,000 crore, supported by strong traction in its automotive segment. Net profit (PAT) is also seen rising sharply, with estimates suggesting growth between 21% and 48% year-on-year, reflecting operating leverage from higher volumes.
Margins, EV mix and demand outlook in focus
Despite the strong topline and earnings growth, EBITDA margins are expected to remain under pressure due to elevated input costs and an increasing contribution from EVs, which typically carry lower margins in the near term. Sequentially, revenue may see a mild decline of around 1% to 4%, reflecting normal seasonality.
SUV sales are expected to remain the key growth driver for the quarter, while trends in the tractor segment and movement in average selling prices (ASPs) will also be closely tracked by investors.
More importantly, the Street will watch management commentary on demand outlook for FY27, timelines for upcoming product launches, and the pace of EV scale-up. Any updates on capital allocation, including potential dividend announcements, will also be key triggers for the stock post results.
PL Capital expects Mahindra & Mahindra to report a strong Q4 performance, with revenue likely to rise 27.8% year-on-year to ₹40,056.4 crore. The brokerage also estimates adjusted PAT to grow around 46% YoY to ₹3,558.4 crore, supported by robust volumes in both the automotive and farm equipment segments along with better realisations.
The brokerage noted that higher raw material costs and increased EV penetration may weigh on margins. However, these pressures are likely to be partly offset by cost optimisation measures, resulting in a modest margin decline of around 50 basis points on a year-on-year basis.
In a filing dated March 24, Mahindra & Mahindra said its Board of Directors will meet on May 5 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.
The board will also evaluate and recommend a dividend on equity shares for FY26, if deemed appropriate.
Brokerages expect the company’s revenue to grow in the range of 18% to 24% year-on-year, potentially crossing ₹38,000 crore, supported by strong traction in its automotive segment. Net profit (PAT) is also seen rising sharply, with estimates suggesting growth between 21% and 48% year-on-year, reflecting operating leverage from higher volumes.
Street expectations point to a strong operational performance, led by robust SUV demand and healthy volume growth, which is likely to drive both revenue and profitability sharply higher on a year-on-year basis. However, rising input costs and a growing electric vehicle (EV) mix could weigh on margins, making management commentary critical for future outlook.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.