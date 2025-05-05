M&M Q4 results: Auto major announces 506% dividend of ₹25.3 per share. Check record date and other details

M&M dividend: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra's board of directors has proposed a dividend of ₹25.3 per share of the face value of ₹5 each. In a filing with the exchange, the company announced that the record date for the dividend will be Friday, July 4, 2025.

“Recommendation of a dividend of ₹25.3 (506%) per ordinary (equity) share of the face value of ₹5 each. The record date for dividend shall be Friday, 4th July, 2025,” said the company.

According to data from Trendlyne, M&M has issued 24 dividends since June 26, 2003. Over the last year, M&M has announced an equity dividend totaling ₹21.10 per share.

M&M Q4 results M&M on Monday reported a 19.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,295.1 crore (attributable to owners), while revenue from operations rose by 20.4% YoY to ₹42,585.67 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company reported that Mahindra & Mahindra achieved impressive results across various sectors in F25, driven by robust growth, operational excellence, and disciplined capital allocation.

The auto and farm divisions retained their market leadership in crucial segments, experiencing a revenue increase of 15% and a 17% rise in profits. The financial services sector saw its assets under management grow by 17%. TechM made notable progress in securing deals and witnessed an EBIT enhancement of 360 basis points. Several growth opportunities demonstrated substantial momentum in F25.

“It has been an excellent year with broad-based growth and profitability improvement across our businesses. In line with our commitment to capital allocation, we have sharpened our focus in international Farm geographies. Our results include nearly 10,000 cr. of cash generation in F25 which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments. We are happy to declare a 20% growth in dividend for F26 on the back of this strong performance,” said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M.

M&M share price today M&M share price today surged over 2%, the auto stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,002 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹2,937.30 per share on the BSE.