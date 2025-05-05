M&M Q4 results: Net profit up 22% to ₹2,437 crore, revenue rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of ₹25.3 per share

M&M Q4 Results 20250: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a strong growth in its standalone net profit as well as revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25, led by robust volumes of SUVs and tractors.

M&M reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,437.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, a growth of 21.85% from ₹2,000.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 24.5% to ₹31,353.40 crore from ₹25,182.82 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Total vehicles sold by M&M in the January-March 2025 quarter rose 18% to 2,53,028 units from 2,15,280 units, YoY.

Tractor volumes grew 23% YoY to 87,138 units, and Utility vehicle (UV) volumes increased 18% YoY to 1.49 lakh units.

“We continued our outstanding performance for the year in Q4-F25, with significant gain of 310 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 480 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share. In Tractors, we reached our highest-ever Q4 market share of 41.2%, gaining 180 bps YoY,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 39% YoY to ₹4,683 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 150 basis points (bps) to 14.9% from 13.4%, YoY.

“Our results include nearly ₹10,000 crore of cash generation in F25 which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments. We are happy to declare a 20% growth in dividend for F26 on the back of this strong performance,” said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd.

M&M Dividend The Board of Directors of M&M also declared a dividend of ₹25.3 per share, aggregating to 506% of face of ₹5 per share.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 5th May, 2025, has inter alia approved the recommendation of a Dividend of ₹25.3 (506%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs. 5 each,” M&M said.

At 11:55 AM, M&M share price was trading 0.74% higher at ₹2,952.00 apiece on the BSE.