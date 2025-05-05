Mint Market
M&M Q4 results: Net profit up 22% to ₹2,437 crore, revenue rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of ₹25.3 per share

M&M Q4 results: M&M reported a standalone net profit of 2,437.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, a growth of 21.85% from 2,000.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 May 2025, 11:56 AM IST
M&M Q4 results: M&M also declared a dividend of ₹25.3 per share, aggregating to 506% of face of ₹5 per share.

M&M Q4 Results 20250: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a strong growth in its standalone net profit as well as revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25, led by robust volumes of SUVs and tractors.

M&M reported a standalone net profit of 2,437.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, a growth of 21.85% from 2,000.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 24.5% to 31,353.40 crore from 25,182.82 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Total vehicles sold by M&M in the January-March 2025 quarter rose 18% to 2,53,028 units from 2,15,280 units, YoY.

Tractor volumes grew 23% YoY to 87,138 units, and Utility vehicle (UV) volumes increased 18% YoY to 1.49 lakh units.

“We continued our outstanding performance for the year in Q4-F25, with significant gain of 310 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 480 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share. In Tractors, we reached our highest-ever Q4 market share of 41.2%, gaining 180 bps YoY,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 39% YoY to 4,683 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 150 basis points (bps) to 14.9% from 13.4%, YoY.

“Our results include nearly 10,000 crore of cash generation in F25 which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments. We are happy to declare a 20% growth in dividend for F26 on the back of this strong performance,” said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd.

M&M Dividend

The Board of Directors of M&M also declared a dividend of 25.3 per share, aggregating to 506% of face of 5 per share.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 5th May, 2025, has inter alia approved the recommendation of a Dividend of 25.3 (506%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs. 5 each,” M&M said.

At 11:55 AM, M&M share price was trading 0.74% higher at 2,952.00 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:5 May 2025, 11:56 AM IST
