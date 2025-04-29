M&M sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, dividend

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced the date to declare its Q4 results 2025. Along with the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, M&M’s board of directors will also consider declaration of dividend to its shareholders.

M&M share price was trading higher on Tuesday amid a choppy movement in the Indian stock market today. M&M shares gained as much as 1.34% to ₹2,969.30 apiece on the BSE.

M&M Q4 Results 2025 Date The board of directors of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will meet on May 5 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended March 2025.

“... we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th May, 2025 to, inter alia: Consider and Approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025; Consider and Approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Subsidiaries for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025,” M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Thus, M&M Q4 results 2025 date is May 5, Monday.

M&M Dividend M&M’s board of directors will also consider and recommend a dividend for FY25

“...the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th May, 2025 to, inter alia:... Consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025,” the auto major said.

Moreover, the board will also consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it added.

M&M said that the trading window for dealing in M&M shares for designated people will remain closed till May 7.

“In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, the Trading Window has been closed from 1st April, 2025 to 7th May, 2025 (both days inclusive),” M&M said.

M&M Share Price Trend M&M share price gained 10% in one month, while the auto stock is down 5 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, M&M shares have rallied 41%, while the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 738% in five years.

At 11:35 AM, M&M share price was trading 0.51% higher at ₹2,915.10 apiece on the BSE.