M&M share price hits record high as brokerages raise target price on growth strategy
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), in its Investor Day presentation, announced its plans to launch a total of 23 new vehicles by 2030, including new SUVs. M&M's SUV market share has risen from 15% in FY21 to 18% in FY24.
M&M share price gained over 2% to hit a record high on Tuesday after analysts maintained their bullish view on the stock. M&M shares rallied as much as 2.71% to ₹3,006.45 apiece on the BSE.
