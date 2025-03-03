M&M share price jumps 4% after February sales spike 15% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price jumped over 4% on Monday after the company reported strong wholesales for the month of February 2025. M&M shares gained as much as 4.29% to ₹2,695.00 apiece on the BSE.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a total sales of 83,702 units in February, registering a growth of 15% from 72,923 units sold in February last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, M&M sold 50,420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% as compared with 42,401 units in February last year.

Exports jumped 99% to 3,061 units last month, as against 1,539 units in February 2024.

“This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio,” Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

In the farm equipment segment, M&M said its total tractor sales last month increased 18% to 25,527 units from 21,672 units, year-on-year (YoY).

Domestic tractor sales rose 19% YoY to 23,880 units, while exports for February increased 6% YoY to 1,647 units.

“After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions,” M&M Farm Equipment Sector President Hemant Sikka said.

Increase in agri credit limit, continued government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward, he added.

M&M Stock Price Trend Mahindra & Mahindra share price has been witnessing selling pressure in the short-term, as the auto stock is down over 16% in one month and nearly 5% in the past six months. However, M&M shares have rallied over 35% in one year and delivered multibagger returns of 110% in two years and a staggering 470% in five years.

At 9:30 AM, M&M shares were trading 2.85% higher at ₹2,657.60 apiece on the BSE.