M&M share price jumps 4% after February sales spike 15% YoY

  • Mahindra & Mahindra said its total sales increased 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 83,702 units in February as against 72,923 units sold in February last year.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
M&M shares have rallied over 35% in one year and delivered multibagger returns of 110% in two years and a staggering 470% in five years.(Photo: REUTERS)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price jumped over 4% on Monday after the company reported strong wholesales for the month of February 2025. M&M shares gained as much as 4.29% to 2,695.00 apiece on the BSE.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a total sales of 83,702 units in February, registering a growth of 15% from 72,923 units sold in February last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, M&M sold 50,420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% as compared with 42,401 units in February last year.

Exports jumped 99% to 3,061 units last month, as against 1,539 units in February 2024.

“This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio,” Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

In the farm equipment segment, M&M said its total tractor sales last month increased 18% to 25,527 units from 21,672 units, year-on-year (YoY).

Domestic tractor sales rose 19% YoY to 23,880 units, while exports for February increased 6% YoY to 1,647 units.

“After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions,” M&M Farm Equipment Sector President Hemant Sikka said.

Increase in agri credit limit, continued government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward, he added.

M&M Stock Price Trend

Mahindra & Mahindra share price has been witnessing selling pressure in the short-term, as the auto stock is down over 16% in one month and nearly 5% in the past six months. However, M&M shares have rallied over 35% in one year and delivered multibagger returns of 110% in two years and a staggering 470% in five years.

At 9:30 AM, M&M shares were trading 2.85% higher at 2,657.60 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
