M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price continued trading in the positive territory for the second consecutive session as it jumped almost 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15, a day after declaring its December quarter results. Mahindra and Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,683.10 against the previous close of ₹1,657.60 and jumped 4.7 per cent to the level of 1,734.70. Around 10:55 am, the stock traded 3.78 per cent higher at ₹1,720.30 on the BSE.
