 M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy? | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 11:14:37
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,074.45 -1.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.70 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.05 -0.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 1.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 748.50 0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?
Back Back
Breaking News

M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?

 Nishant Kumar

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price continued trading in the positive territory for the second consecutive session as it jumped almost 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday.

M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?Premium
M&M share price jumps 5% after Q3 earnings; is the stock buy-worthy?

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price continued trading in the positive territory for the second consecutive session as it jumped almost 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15, a day after declaring its December quarter results. Mahindra and Mahindra share price opened at 1,683.10 against the previous close of 1,657.60 and jumped 4.7 per cent to the level of 1,734.70. Around 10:55 am, the stock traded 3.78 per cent higher at 1,720.30 on the BSE.

Mahindra and Mahindra Q3FY24 result

During market hours on Wednesday, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of 2,658.40 crore for Q3FY24 against a profit of 2,676.56 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income from operations, on a consolidated basis, for the quarter under review stood at 35,299.39 crore against 30,621.28 crore year-on-year (YoY).

However, the company's standalone PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter under review surged almost 61 per cent YoY to 2,453.98 crore against 1,528.06 crore in Q3FY23.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 25,288.51 crore for Q3FY24, up 17 per cent against 21,653.74 crore YoY.

Standalone EBITDA jumped 10 per cent YoY to 3,590 crore.

Is the stock buy-worthy?

Most brokerage firms retained their positive views on the stock after the company's December quarter scorecard.

Kotak Institutional Equities retained its 'add' call on the stock with a target price of 1,800 as it said M&M standalone EBITDA

was in line with its estimates as better-than-expected ASPs (average selling prices) were offset by weaker gross margins.

"Automotive division demand trends remain healthy, while we expect the tractor volumes demand to recover post Q1FY25E. The

company continues to execute well by maintaining leadership position in all the three segments, improved return ratio as well as cash flow generation and well-preparedness for EV transition," said Kotak.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App