M&M share price jumps over 5% to record high on supply deal with Volkswagen
M&M signed an agreement with the German carmaker for the supply of components of Volkswagen’s MEB for Mahindra’s purpose-built electric platform INGLO.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price rallied over 5% to a 52-week high after the company signed a supply agreement for Volkswagen components to be used in its electric vehicles. M&M shares jumped as much as 5.61% to ₹1864.65 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started