M&M share price jumps over 7% to record high as analysts remain bullish, raise target price after strong Q4 results
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a net profit growth of 31.6% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,038.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24. The company’s net profit in the year-ago quarter was ₹1,548.97 crore.
M&M share price rallied over 7% in early trade on Friday after analysts remained bullish and raised target price on the stock after the company’s strong Q4 results. M&M shares jumped as much as 7.66% to a record high of ₹2,554.75 apiece on the BSE.
