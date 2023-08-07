M&M share price rallies over 3% as Q1 results beat estimates; Should you buy? Here’s what brokerages say4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST
M&M’s Q1 net profit nearly doubled to ₹2,773.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to ₹1,403.61 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shares of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rallied over 3% in the early trade on Monday after the company’s Q1 results beat analysts’ estimates with most brokerages reiterating their bullish view on the stock. M&M share price gained as much as 3.55% to ₹1,517.10 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started