The implied core P/E for MM stands at 15.6x/14.1x FY24E/FY25E EPS. While the valuation is still attractive versus peers, M&M has seen a substantial rerating in FY23 as the stock is now trading in line with its five-year average core P/E (against discount of 30% earlier), driven by a strong performance in the SUV segment, market share gain in tractors and new launch pipeline in EVs, it added.