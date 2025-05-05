M&M share price: Should you buy, sell or hold this auto stock after Q4 results 2025?

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) shares jumped more than 3 per cent after the Indian automaker announced its January to March quarter results on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The automaker recorded a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹3,542 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to ₹3,125 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from core operations jumped 20 per cent to ₹42,586 crore in the January to March quarter, compared to ₹35,373 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Anand Mahindra-run automaker also recommended a 506 per cent dividend issue of ₹25.3 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 apiece. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive ₹25.3 for every share of M&M they own on the dividend payment date.

The “Record Date” for the dividend issue will be on July 4, 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price M&M shares closed 3.11 per cent higher at ₹3,021.40 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,930.35 at the previous market close. The company announced its fourth quarter results during the stock market session on May 5.

The shares jumped 3.14 per cent to the intraday high of ₹3,043.65 after the company announced a rise in net profits in the January to March quarter results.

M&M shares have given stock market investors more than 680 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 35.81 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the automaker's shares have lost 1.92 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Also Read | Mahindra set to report strong earnings after overtaking key rivals

Should you buy M&M shares? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that Mahindra and Mahindra displayed strong growth fueled by the company's execution strategies and capital allocation.

“Overall, consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent to ₹1,59,211 crore and PAT rose 20 per cent to ₹12,929 crore. ROE improved to 18.1 per cent, reflecting effective capital utilization. With ₹10,000 crore in cash generation and a 20 per cent dividend increase, M&M remains well-positioned for sustained growth, driven by leadership in core segments, emerging EV strength, and value creation through its diversified portfolio,” said Srivastava.

Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, expects the stock to move higher in the coming weeks, with a target at ₹3,222, as the shares are being accumulated with a supportive base, and no signs of distribution.

“M&M share price on the weekly chart has made a failed low and a failed breakdown from the 2,669 to 3,222 box range. The stock is now trading near the midpoint of this range and appears to be heading towards the upper boundary at 3,222. Volume action during the base remains supportive, with no signs of distribution. This suggests that the stock is being accumulated and has a high probability of moving higher in the coming weeks, targeting 3,222,” said Jain.