M&M share price zooms over 5% to a record high on XUV 3XO launch

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price rallied over 5% to hit a fresh record high on Tuesday after the company launched compact SUV XUV 3XO. M&M shares jumped as much as 5.15% to a new high of ₹2,169.25 apiece on the BSE.

The auto major launched the XUV 3XO with prices starting from ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant. The new compact SUV is likely to compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in a highly contested market segment.

The XUV 3XO’s bookings will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from May 15 and the deliveries will commence starting from May 26, M&M said in a release.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India, starting at ₹7.49 lakhs: Details on design, interior, features and more

M&M’s latest compact SUV will be built in its Nashik facility. It will be available in petrol and diesel options. The XUV 3XO is equipped with 6-speed AISIN 3rd Gen Automatic Transmission. Each engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an added option of 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission for the petrol engines and 6-Speed AutoSHIFT+ for the diesel variants.

“From those upgrading from a hatchback to their first SUV to luxury seekers looking for high-end features at a competitive price, the XUV 3XO offers a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, and performance," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

M&M share price has risen over 25% in 2024 so far, while the stock is up more than 76% in the past one year.

M&M auto sales in the month of April are estimated to decline 3% to 60,400 units from 62,294 units in the same month last year, dragged by weak exports, according to brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

Also Read: Nifty Auto soars 75% in FY24; what lies ahead for the sector? Here's what experts predict

For the fourth quarter of FY24, M&M is expected to report revenue growth of 7.7% year-on-year (YoY( to ₹24,349 crore led by 18% YoY increase in the automotive segment's revenues partly offset by a 20% decline in the Farm Equipment Segment (FES) revenues owing to ~20% YoY volume de-growth, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

M&M’s net profit in Q4FY24 is estimated to fall 7.6% to ₹1,942.7 crore from ₹2,103.2 crore, YoY.

Auto EBIT margin is expected to rise to 8.5% from 8.3% QoQ, led by favourable mix and lower marketing spends (one-offs last Qtr.). FES' EBIT margin is estimated to decline 50 bps QoQ to 15% largely due to negative operating leverage, Nuvama said.

At 1:50 pm, M&M shares were trading 4.79% higher at ₹2,161.65 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!