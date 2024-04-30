M&M share price zooms over 5% to a record high on XUV 3XO launch
Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched with prices starting from ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant. The new compact SUV is likely to compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in a highly contested market segment.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price rallied over 5% to hit a fresh record high on Tuesday after the company launched compact SUV XUV 3XO. M&M shares jumped as much as 5.15% to a new high of ₹2,169.25 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started