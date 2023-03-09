M&M shares dip over 2% after brokerage lowers FY24 EPS outlook by 8%2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
- The domestic research and broking firm, however, reiterated its 'BUY' rating as it still expect 20 per cent EPS CAGR and 2 percentage points RoCE improvement for M&M over FY23-25, along with cheap valuations
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday declined 2.52 per cent to trade at ₹1,257.40 apiece after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal slashed its FY24E EPS estimate for M&M by 8 per cent to factor in a lower tractor/SUV volumes and the adverse impact of losses from new businesses.
