M&M shares dip over 2% after brokerage lowers FY24 EPS outlook by 8%

"While chip supply is improving, it is still not adequate enough to ramp-up production meaningfully. Chip supply is the only restricting factor to reach full capacity for production of SUVs. Profitability of both businesses should improve though ramp-up of new businesses (EVs and farm equipment) would dilute expansion. However, commodity cost inflation visible from the lows of 3QFY23 is the primary risk of MM’s business," it said.