M&M stock is in top gear. Where will it be in three years?
Equitymaster 10 min read 24 Feb 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Summary
- The SUV business remains its biggest strength, but competition is intensifying. EVs offer a massive opportunity, yet M&M is playing catch-up. The tractor business provides stability, but cyclical risks persist.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock has been firing on all cylinders. From SUVs to tractors and electric vehicles (EVs), the company has positioned itself at the centre of India’s mobility transformation. The stock has more than doubled in the last three years, rewarding investors who saw its potential.
