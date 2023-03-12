M&M to sell 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deals: Report2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:56 PM IST
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation headquartered in Mumbai today announced to sell a 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deals.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation headquartered in Mumbai today announced to sell a 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deals. According to a report from CNBC, the floor price has been fixed at ₹355/share. The base size of the block deal is at ₹615 Cr and comes with a 60-day lock-up on further sales of shares.
