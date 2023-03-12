M&M to sell 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deals: Report

The corporation reported a promoter shareholding of 19.39% for the quarter that ended in December 2022, as well as stakes from FIIs of 39.16%, DIIs of 27.72%, the government of 0.07%, the general public of 9.77%, and other stakes of 3.88%. According to Trendlyne data, promoters elevated their holdings from 19.38% in the September 2022 quarter to 19.39% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/FPI increased their holdings from 38.27% in the second quarter of 2023 to 39.16% in the third quarter of 2023, mutual funds increased their holdings from 15.01% to 15.30%, and institutional investors increased their holdings from 66.84% in Q2FY23 to 66.95% in Q3FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}