Mumbai: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell over 6% as many brokerages firm downgraded the stock and cut its target price after the company in its earnings conference call said that it expects low single digit growth for tractor industry.

The stock fell as much as 6.1% and hit a low of ₹790 a share. At 10.43am, the scrip was trading at ₹798 on BSE, down 5.6% from its previous close.

The firm reported revenue at ₹14,100 crore, down 5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q); Ebitda fell 18% q-o-q on quarter to ₹1,960 crore, while net profit declined 43% to ₹1,000 crore. Ebitda margin was at 14.7%, down 230 basis points q-o-q and up 110 bps year-on-year. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The company expects low single digit growth for the tractor industry, it said in a conference call. The auto segment is expected to lead growth on a low base, it said, adding that the company expects 15-20% comp0und annual growth rate (CAGR) overall till FY25.

"Though [the] company delivered a decent quarter results we are cautioned by tractor upcycle being on its last legs (contributed >80% of segment profit in FY21), higher commodity prices (base and precious metals, rubber) putting pressure on margins, semiconductor shortage and local issues impacting production and new launch schedule and concerns on capital deployment plan," brokerage firm PhilipCapital said in a note to its investors.

"We expect [the] tractor industry to register a decline in FY22 on the back of high base, greater rural impact (vs last year) of covid, high channel inventory as we discussed in our note. Additionally, margins would come under pressure from adverse HP mix (vs last year), higher commodity prices and incentives. These factors, combined with lower operating leverage (supply side issues – semiconductor shortage, local lockdowns, launch delays) would also keep auto margins low," PhilipCapital added.

The firm has downgraded the stock to sell and cut its target price by 10% to ₹760 a share.

Broker Emkay Research also downgraded the stock to hold factoring in the expected downcycle in tractors. It revised target price to ₹920 apiece from earlier ₹1,020 crore.

Led by lower volume/margin assumptions, Emkay reducde FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 13-17%. Despite robust growth in the auto segment, the brokerage firm expects Ebitda growth to be restricted to a 10% CAGR over FY21-23E.

Brokerage firm Bob Cap has downgraded the stock to sell and lowered its target price by 26% to ₹630 a share.

