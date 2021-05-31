M&M's stock down 6% on low growth expectations for tractor industry

"We expect [the] tractor industry to register a decline in FY22 on the back of high base, greater rural impact (vs last year) of covid, high channel inventory as we discussed in our note. Additionally, margins would come under pressure from adverse HP mix (vs last year), higher commodity prices and incentives. These factors, combined with lower operating leverage (supply side issues – semiconductor shortage, local lockdowns, launch delays) would also keep auto margins low," PhilipCapital added.