M&M’s strong Q2 results get thumbs up from analysts; should you buy the stock?
M&M’s automotive segment is expected to register healthy growth in coming years. Additionally, in the tractor segment, a series of launches are underway in various categories, which will support the growth of the Farm Equipment segment, analysts said.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares traded flat on Monday after the auto major reported a decent earnings for the second quarter of FY24. The company registered a sharp 66.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit at ₹3,451.88 crore, while revenue from operations in Q2FY24 rose 15.7% to ₹24,309.89 crore.
