MMTC shares drop another 10% amid reports of possible closure

MMTC shares decline 10% for second consecutive session amid reports of possible closure
MMTC shares declined by another 10% in Thursday's trading, reaching ₹70.60 each after a similar 10% drop in the previous session. This decline followed media reports indicating that the government is considering the closure of Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) along with two other government-owned entities.
