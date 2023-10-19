MMTC shares drop another 10% amid reports of possible closure

MMTC shares declined by another 10% in Thursday's trading, reaching ₹70.60 each after a similar 10% drop in the previous session. This decline followed media reports indicating that the government is considering the closure of Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) along with two other government-owned entities.

MMTC Ltd.'s unsuccessful offer for sale (OFS) could force the government’s hand in seeking the company’s closure to the alternative mechanism (AM). The government may suggest closure over the lack of investor interest in the company's OFS, according to a report (October 17) by the news website Moneycontrol.

“The cabinet had earlier given approval for stake sale via OFS in the case of MMTC. The transanction advisors however, have failed to go ahead with OFS. So now there are talks of its closure as there is no investor interest. A final decision will be made on it," senior officials told the news website.

"That being the case, MMTC is likely to be recommended to the AM for closure, saying that in view of the failure of being able to sell its stake via OFS, the earlier decision may be revoked and it may be approved for closure," according to the officials, said the report.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The canalising agencies like MMTC, STCI, and PRC served a purpose during the era of shortages, high tariffs, and import restrictions. They have outlived their utility and need to be shut down."

MMTC is engaged in the business of exporting and importing precious metals, non-ferrous metals, fertilisers, agro-products, coal, and hydrocarbons. The Indian government holds an 89.9% stake in the company, and Life Insurance Corporations owns a 2.9% stake in MMTC as of the September 2023 quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

The shares (taking the closing price of Tuesday) this year so far have delivered a multi-bagger return of 144%.

In terms of financials, MMTC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹15 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to a net loss of ₹122 crore in Q1 FY23, while revenue from operations during the June quarter came in at ₹214 crore, down from ₹1,511 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

