MMTC shares rally over 13% despite weak Q4 earnings

Shares of state-run trading firm MMTC soared over 13 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, May 29, defying market expectations after the company posted disappointing financial results for the March 2025 quarter. The stock surged as high as ₹78.59 on the NSE, gaining 13.2 percent during the session, despite the sharp fall in the company’s earnings and revenue.

According to MMTC’s regulatory filing, net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 plummeted by a staggering 96.8 percent to just ₹2.23 crore, compared to ₹69.78 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported a 64 percent drop in revenue, which declined to ₹0.23 crore from ₹0.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The weakness was not limited to the quarterly performance. For the full financial year ended March 2025, MMTC posted a 54.9 percent decline in net profit to ₹86.63 crore, down from ₹192.18 crore in FY24. Annual sales also saw a sharp contraction of 49.6 percent, dropping to ₹2.69 crore from ₹5.34 crore in the previous financial year.

Stock Price Trend Despite these weak fundamentals, investor sentiment around the stock appeared resilient. The PSU stock has jumped sharply in recent months—rising nearly 38 percent in May alone, following a 7.7 percent gain in April and nearly 6 percent in March. This rally comes after the stock remained under pressure for six straight months from August 2024 to February 2025.

Currently, MMTC shares remain significantly below their 52-week high of ₹131.88, which was hit in July 2024. However, from its 52-week low of ₹42.55 seen in April 2025, the stock has nearly doubled, reflecting a strong recovery in investor interest.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in New Delhi, MMTC Limited is a diversified trading company engaged in the export and import of a wide range of commodities. Its business spans across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America. The company operates across several verticals, including minerals, precious metals, coal, hydrocarbons, fertilizers, agro products, and general trade. MMTC is also active in retail trading of precious metals and owns a wind power project in Karnataka.