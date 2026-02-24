Mobikwik gets BSE nod for stock broking business. Details here

Fintech company Mobikwik announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One MobiKwik Systems, has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to commence its stock broking business.

BSE has activated MSBPL on its platform effective February 24, 2026. This approval follows the stock broking licence granted to MSBPL by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in July 2025.

With the latest nod, the company is now permitted to commence broking operations on the BSE, including activities related to buying, selling, dealing, clearing, and settlement of equity trades.

“The approval by BSE to commence our stock broking business on its platform is a pivotal step in MobiKwik’s evolution into a scaled financial services platform. India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets. We will continue to responsibly serve the financial needs of Bharat and build products that genuinely improve financial inclusion," said Upasana Taku, Executive Director, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik.

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (MobiKwik) is one of the largest digital wallet platforms, providing a broad suite of payment and financial solutions to both consumers and merchants.

Mobikwik Q3 results 2026 highlights MobiKwik reported a net profit of ₹4 crore for the quarter, marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹55.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Quarterly revenue increased 7.4% year-on-year to ₹289 crore, up from ₹269.4 crore a year earlier.

The company’s operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA at ₹6.8 crore compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹47.6 crore in the same quarter last year, while the EBITDA margin stood at 2.4%.

“We are pleased to report a profitable quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and sustained cost optimisation across our businesses. Our focus on operating efficiency and thoughtful scaling has enabled us to achieve profitability while maintaining growth momentum. We were confident of achieving profitability in H2 FY26, and we are proud to have delivered on that commitment. Going ahead, we remain committed to scaling our platform responsibly and creating long-term value for our shareholders," Taku said.

Mobikwik share price trend Mobikwik share price has remained in the red amid a volatile market. The stock has shed 5% over the past five sessions and 11% over the past six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the fintech stock has fallen 12.11% since the beginning of 2026.

Zooming out further, the stock has plunged 35% in the last one year and 58.56% since its listing in December 2024.