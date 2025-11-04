MobiKwik Q2 Results: Losses widen to ₹29 crore as income dips 5% YoY

MobiKwik Q2 Results: One MobiKwik Systems Limited, a prominent player in the digital payments and financial services sector, disclosed its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The company reported a consolidated total income of ₹2,793.27 million for the quarter, a slight decrease of 4.9% from ₹2,936.68 million in the same period last year, according to a filing.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,702.11 million, down from ₹2,906.46 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

MobiKwik's financial results revealed a consolidated net loss of ₹286.15 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of ₹35.94 million in the same period last year. The losses were exacerbated by an exceptional item amounting to ₹118.30 million, which relates to a fraud incident involving unauthorised settlements by certain merchants and users.

Advertisement

In September 2025, MobiKwik filed a First Information Report (F.I.R.) alleging that registered merchants and users exploited a technical bug in the company's application, resulting in unauthorised settlements totalling ₹403.59 million. The company has since recovered ₹219.27 million and secured an additional ₹66.02 million through court orders and affidavits. The remaining balance of ₹118.30 million has been fully provided for under exceptional items, as the company continues to pursue recovery efforts.

MobiKwik's financial performance is further impacted by increased expenses, with total expenses for the quarter amounting to ₹2,857.03 million, up from ₹2,868.64 million in the previous year. Payment processing charges, lending operational expenses, and financial guarantee expenses contributed significantly to the overall cost structure.

Advertisement

Segment-wise performance MobiKwik's core payments business continues to demonstrate strong growth, maintaining its position as the number one PPI Wallet in India. The payments segment recorded its highest-ever quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV), which grew by 53% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter, driven by increased platform engagement. The user base expanded to 183.5 million, while the merchant base reached 4.71 million in Q2 FY26.

In the financial services segment, MobiKwik's digital finance business continues to gain momentum, showcasing scalability and strong economics. The ZIP EMI GMV grew by over 16% quarter-on-quarter, regaining previous highs due to increased optimism among lending partners. The quarter saw a high GMV of INR 8,071 million, with the gross margin rising to 42%.

Commenting on the Company’s financial performance and recent developments, Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Executive Director and CFO, MobiKwik, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our business fundamentals and focus on sustainable profitability. The growth in contribution profit and improvement in EBITDA are a result of disciplined cost optimisation and steady gains across both payments and lending. As India’s leading Fintech, we are now gearing up to accelerate our play in UPI and digital lending to drive the next phase of our growth.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Bharat Dynamics declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

The company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2025, shows total assets of ₹13,981.37 million. MobiKwik continues to maintain a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents of ₹1,372.27 million.