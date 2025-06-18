MobiKwik share price dips over 6%; dips below IPO price

MobiKwik share price fell by more than 6% during Wednesday's trading session as the six-month lock-in period for its shareholders came to a close. According to a report from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, approximately 3.8 crore shares will now be available for trading as the lock-in period concludes.

According to experts, the conclusion of the lock-in period does not indicate that all of these shares will be traded on the open market; rather, they will simply become eligible for trading.

MobiKwik had a strong debut as a publicly traded company, commencing its listing at a 58% premium over its IPO price of ₹279. The stock has declined by approximately 64% from its peak post-listing price of ₹698.

MobiKwik share price today opened at ₹265.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 266.10, and an intraday low of ₹246.80 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Mobikwik share price is breaking down from a 24-day-long flat box pattern with volumes rising at the 260 level, signaling bearish intent. The immediate support lies at its all-time low of ₹227. If this critical level is breached, it will confirm the breakdown and likely accelerate the downside momentum towards ₹199. The increasing volumes during the breakdown phase suggest active selling pressure. Traders should avoid fresh longs unless the stock shows signs of reversal and regains key support levels convincingly.

Q4 Results The company announced that its consolidated loss increased to ₹56 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of ₹0.6 crore during the same period last year, as noted in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations experienced a slight rise, growing from ₹264.9 crore in Q4 FY24 to ₹267.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

The firm's Payments GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) surged by 203 percent year-over-year, reaching ₹1,15,900 crore, as stated in a company announcement. For the entire fiscal year of 2024-25, the company reported a total loss of ₹121.5 crore, in contrast to a profit of ₹14 crore in FY24. Revenue for FY25 increased by 33.7% to ₹1,170.1 crore, which the company attributed to "robust growth in payments revenue."

The user base reached 176.4 million by the conclusion of FY25, with an increase of 20.6 million new users throughout the year.

One MobiKwik Systems provides a range of payment solutions, including MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway).