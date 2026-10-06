One MobiKwik Systems shares rise 14% on 31x volume surge - Will bullish momentum continue? Support, resistance levels

One MobiKwik Systems shares jumped nearly 14% on Tuesday, October 6, amid a sharp increase in trading activity. The stock witnessed a significant surge in volumes compared with its recent averages, while the fintech company's co-founder Upasana Taku also recently increased her stake through open-market purchases.

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The stock climbed as much as 13.7% to ₹229.55 on the BSE. As of 12:09:48 IST, 2,73,20,170 shares had changed hands, which was 30.86 times the average volume over the past week and 21.68 times the average volume over the past two weeks. The traded value stood at ₹61,484.04 lakh.

The sharp move has added to MobiKwik's recent gains. The stock has risen 16% in one week, 18% in one month, 13% in three months and 31% in six months. However, it has declined 19% over the past year.

MobiKwik remains around 22% below its 52-week high of ₹296.75, hit in October last year. The stock had touched its 52-week low of ₹151.95 in March 2026.

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Should you buy? One MobiKwik Systems shares witnessed a sharp rally after breaking out of a prolonged consolidation pattern, with technical indicators pointing to renewed buying interest. Analysts said the stock has reclaimed key moving averages, although the sharp rise could trigger some near-term profit booking.

Kkunal V. Parar, vice-president of technical research and algo at Choice Broking, said One MobiKwik has delivered a strong breakout from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart. The stock moved above the pattern’s upper falling trendline with a strong bullish candle, signalling a potential shift in its near-term trend.

The stock has also reclaimed its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), currently around ₹204, after trading below it for an extended period. Parar said sustained trading above this level could strengthen the case for a broader trend reversal. The RSI has also crossed 70, indicating strong momentum, although its elevated level raises the possibility of short-term consolidation or profit booking.

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“On the upside, ₹240– ₹245 emerges as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained move above this region could open the way towards ₹270– ₹280, followed by the broader resistance zone around ₹320– ₹330. On the downside, the ₹205 zone should now act as an important support area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, noted that the stock surged 13.34% to ₹228.70, accompanied by a sharp rise in volumes to 33.14 million shares. The move pushed the stock above its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day SMAs, all clustered around ₹200– ₹204.

“From a technical standpoint on the daily timeframe, the stock registered a daily gain of 13.34% (+26.91 points) to trades near 228.70, accompanied by a significant surge in trading volume reaching 33.14 million shares,” Jain said.

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Immediate resistance lies at ₹240– ₹260, while a sustained breakout could open the way towards ₹300. The ₹200– ₹204 zone is now the key support area, with ₹170– ₹180 emerging as the next major base if the stock falls below this support.

MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku buys 1.07 lakh shares Last month, MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku has raised her stake in the fintech company by purchasing 1.07 lakh shares worth around ₹2.12 crore through open-market transactions, according to a stock exchange filing.

Taku acquired 52,000 shares on September 28 for about ₹1.04 crore and another 55,000 shares on September 29 for nearly ₹1.09 crore. The transactions increased her holding to 80.65 lakh shares from 79.58 lakh shares.

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She said she had also purchased 1.87 lakh shares in December 2025, taking her total purchases since MobiKwik's December 2024 IPO to 2.94 lakh shares. Taku added that neither she nor any member of the promoter group had sold shares since the IPO. The latest purchases were made at an average price of around ₹198.5 per share, approximately 29% below the company's IPO price of ₹279.

UPI MDR changes, Q1 performance in focus MobiKwik shares had also recently come under pressure after the National Payments Corporation of India announced a new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for select UPI transactions.

Under the new framework, an MDR of up to 0.4% will apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15. Concessional rates will apply to select categories, while small merchants will remain exempt. Transactions up to ₹2,000, which account for more than 95% of P2M volume, will continue to carry zero MDR. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers will also remain free.

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Moreover, on the financial front, MobiKwik reported a 76.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to ₹7.6 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹4.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue, however, declined 2.5% QoQ to ₹281 crore from ₹289 crore, while reported EBITDA fell 9.8% to ₹15.7 crore, compared with ₹17.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik, said the company had maintained profitability while continuing to invest in growth across its payments and lending businesses.

“Our Q1 FY27 performance reinforces that profitability is embedded in our business model, with three consecutive profitable quarters alongside continued investments in growth. In Payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50% YoY growth with improved unit economics.”

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Singh also highlighted a 5.6-fold year-on-year increase in gross profit from lending, which he said reflected credit quality and portfolio recoveries.

MobiKwik expands from payments into lending One MobiKwik Systems is an Indian fintech platform offering digital wallets, merchant payment solutions, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) credit options and personal financial services.

The company listed on the NSE and BSE on December 18, 2024, with an IPO issue price of ₹279 per share. At around ₹226, the stock represents an approximately 18.9% decline from its original IPO issue price.

A significant strategic development came on April 27, 2026, when the Reserve Bank of India approved MobiKwik's application for an NBFC licence. The approval allows the company to operate direct lending services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL).

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The regulatory approval triggered strong market optimism at the time, with the stock surging as much as 17% intraday following the news. The development marked an important step in MobiKwik's transition from primarily a payments processor towards a broader financial and credit platform.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.