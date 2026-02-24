Mobikwik share price jumps 9% after this update today, up 13% in a month. Do you own?

One Mobikwik Systems share price rallied as much as 9% to ₹222.42 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, One MobiKwik Systems, has received approval from the BSE to commence its stock broking business.

The fintech stock opened at ₹213.90 per share in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹201.76 apiece on Monday.

Mobikwik's stock broking business details Fintech firm Mobikwik said, on Monday, that its wholly owned arm, One MobiKwik Systems, has secured approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to launch its stock broking business

The BSE has activated the entity on its platform with effect from February 24, 2026, following the stock broking licence granted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in July 2025.

With this clearance, the company can now begin broking activities on the BSE, covering equity trade execution, buying and selling, as well as clearing and settlement services.

“The approval by BSE to commence our stock broking business on its platform is a pivotal step in MobiKwik’s evolution into a scaled financial services platform. India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets. We will continue to responsibly serve the financial needs of Bharat and build products that genuinely improve financial inclusion," said Upasana Taku, Executive Director, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik.

The expansion aligns with MobiKwik’s broader push into financial services and is intended to make investing more accessible for first-time retail investors, the company said in a release.

Founded in 2009, the company has built a user base of more than 186.6 million registered customers along with 4.79 million merchants. As of December 2025, it accounted for an 18% share of the prepaid payment instrument (PPI) wallet gross transaction value market.

Mobikwik share price trend MobiKwik stock rose nearly 13% in a month; however, it is down 6.45% over the past six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the fintech stock has dropped 7.59% since the start of 2026. Looking at a longer time frame, it has fallen 31.64% over the past year and tumbled 56.43% since its listing level in December 2024.

Mobikwik share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹354.40 on March 19, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹190.62 on January 27, 2026.