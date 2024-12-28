Mobikwik share price: After listing at a substantial premium of nearly 58 per cent, shares of One Mobikwik Systems Limited have remained on an uptrend. In seven sessions post-listing on 18 December 2024, Mobikwik shares have remained an ideal buy-on-dip stock for investors. On Friday last week, Mobikwik share price ended at ₹622.95 apiece on the NSE, delivering more than a 120 per cent return to the lucky allottees, who remained invested in the stock despite a stellar debut on Dalal Street.

According to stock market experts, Mobikwik has strong fundamentals for improving EBITDA, PAT, and revenue. They said that Mobikwik's share price has made a strong base at ₹590 and expected a near-term target of ₹700 if this support remains sacrosanct.

Mobikwik share price outlook Highlighting the reasons for the Mobikwik share price rally, Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Mobikwik ranks third in registered wallet users, with 135.41 million reported as of FY24. Additionally, the PAT stood at Rs. 140.79 million, and the EBITDA margin improved from -21.24% in FY22 to 4.18% in FY24, indicating that the company has become profitable at both the EBITDA and PAT levels by FY24. In a highly competitive landscape, Mobikwik has successfully carved out a niche by offering wallet services and small-ticket consumer lending, ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 200,000, with increasingly stringent filtration checks."

"Given the favourable trends in India's digital payments and financial services, combined with consistently improving operating performance, we expect Mobikwik to continue delivering robust revenue, EBITDA, and PAT in the coming quarters. With these strategic shifts and strong financial results, we maintain a bullish outlook on Mobikwik stock from a medium to long-term perspective," the StoxBox expert said.

Mobikwik share price target Speaking on the outlook for Mobikwik's share price, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Services, said, "Mobikwik share price is looking positive on the chart pattern. The newly listed stock has made a strong base at ₹590. If this support remains sacrosanct, Mobikwik's share price may soon touch ₹700 apiece."

The Hensex Securities expert said that Mobikwik shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a stop loss below ₹590 for the short-term target of ₹700.

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha of Hensex Securities said, "Fresh investors can initial momentum buying with strict stop loss below ₹590 for the short-term target of ₹700."

Mobikwik share price journey Mobikwik shares were offered in the Indian primary market at a price band of ₹265 to ₹279 apiece. The public issue remained open for bidders from 11 to 13 December 2024. Mobikwik shares are listed on the BSE at ₹442.25 per share, while on the NSE, they are listed at ₹440 apiece. Mobikwik share listing took place in a special pre-open session on 18 December 2024.