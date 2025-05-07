Mock drill on May 7: Are banks, stock market open or closed on Wednesday? Check here

Bank or stock market holiday: India is set to hold a nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, with all states and Union territories preparing to operationalise air-raid sirens, train people about evacuation protocols, among other key steps, in the event of a “hostile attack” on the nation.

As this is the first emergency-like mock situation since 1971, after terrorists attacked and killed 26 people in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. People around the nation are curious about whether or not stock markets and banks will be operational on May 7.

According to the official stock exchange data, Wednesday, May 7, will not be considered a day when the Indian stock markets will remain shut amid the ongoing mock drill.

Apart from the stock markets, the banking sector (including private and public sector banks) will remain operational on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The mock drills are going to be conducted in most states from 4 p.m. in the evening.

Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: Apart from the regular weekend holidays for every Saturday and Sunday of the month, the only other stock market holiday was on May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2025: Friday, May 9 — Banks across Bengal and in Kolkata will be closed on May 9 this year for Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. Saturday, May 10 — Public and private sector banks across India will remain shut due to the RBI-mandated second Saturday off. Sunday, May 11 — All banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have all Sundays in the year as weekly holidays. Monday, May 12 — Banks across India will be closed for the Buddha Purnima holiday. You can expect all banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, besides other states, to remain shut. Friday, May 16 — Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16, to observe State Day. Sunday, May 18 — Weekly off due to the RBI-mandated holiday. Saturday, May 24 — RBI-mandated fourth Saturday holiday. Sunday, May 25 — Weekly off due to the RBI-mandated holiday. Monday, May 26 — Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the holiday. Thursday, May 29 — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Will you be able to use ATMs & Online Banking? On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, all banks and stock market operations will remain open for people to access at their convenience.

ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions will remain operational even during bank holidays unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

However, the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays, according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It is advised to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.