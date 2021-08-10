Moderna, BioNTech extend record rally ahead of booster plans

All three drugmakers have raised their sales forecasts on Covid shots over the past two weeks with Pfizer estimating revenue this year of $33.5 billion on three billion doses manufactured. With the delta variant spreading around the globe, U.S. virus expert Anthony Fauci has said the immuno-compromised should get additional shots, and investors are awaiting the Food and Drug Administration to lay out new guidance on who else could also be getting a third jab.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}