Moderna mania draws comparisons to Bitcoin while shorts bleed

Moderna’s $3.55 billion of notional short interest with 23 million shares shorted, may lead some to blame part of the gains on short covering, where bearish bettors buy back borrowed stock to close their positions. Holz says that short interest levels are “not nearly high enough to be generating this type of trading action" after Moderna’s stock added at least 10% a day over the past few trading sessions and more then doubled in November.