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Moderna shares climb nearly 100% as mRNA vaccine with Merck succeeds in large trial for skin cancer

The study is ongoing, but interim results found the treatment, Intismeran, met both its primary target of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary goal of keeping cancers from spreading to other parts of the body

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Shares of Moderna climbed nearly 100% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after its mRNA vaccine combined with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda succeeded in a late-stage trial for skin cancer.

The study is ongoing, but interim results found the treatment, Intismeran, met both its primary target of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary goal of keeping cancers from spreading to other parts of the body.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsModerna shares climb nearly 100% as mRNA vaccine with Merck succeeds in large trial for skin cancer
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