Moderna soars to record ahead of final covid vaccine analysis

That final look at the data is expected within days after 151 volunteers in the 30,000 person study develop symptoms of the virus. It would be the final step before the biotech company files for an emergency use authorization. Moderna is poised to be the second company to do so in the U.S. after Pfizer Inc. was the first to file with U.S. regulators on Friday. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE’s shot will face a Food and Drug Administration panel on Dec. 10.