Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Moderna soars to record ahead of final covid vaccine analysis
This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo. - The CEO of Moderna warned European countries on November 17 that dragging out negotiations to purchase its promising new Covid-19 vaccine will slow down deliveries, as other nations that have signed deals will get priority. The biotech company Pfizer said the day after that a completed study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed it is 95 percent effective, after Moderna said its own vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, according to a preliminary analysis. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Moderna soars to record ahead of final covid vaccine analysis

1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Bloomberg

Moderna stock climbed as much as 10% hitting a record high as investors await the final analysis of its Covid-19 shots

Moderna Inc. climbed as much as 10% hitting a record high on Wednesday while investors await the final analysis of its Covid-19 shots.

That final look at the data is expected within days after 151 volunteers in the 30,000 person study develop symptoms of the virus. It would be the final step before the biotech company files for an emergency use authorization. Moderna is poised to be the second company to do so in the U.S. after Pfizer Inc. was the first to file with U.S. regulators on Friday. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE’s shot will face a Food and Drug Administration panel on Dec. 10.

Moderna’s shot was found to be about 94.5% effective in a preliminary assessment, and Pfizer’s vaccinations looked similarly effective in a final analysis. “Look for similar efficacy to be maintained" in Moderna’s last look, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter wrote in a note to clients. Moderna’s stock price has climbed more than fivefold this year.

