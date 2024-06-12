Modi 3.0: Can Anil Ambani's Reliance Power follow Gautam Adani's power business to emerge as next market leader?
Reliance Power share price has risen 33% in the last five straight sessions
Modi 3.0: After the portfolio allocation in Modi cabinet 2024, the market is expecting the power theme to work in the Indian stock market in the next five years. As Anil Ambanni's Reliance Power share price has been skyrocketing for the last five straight sessions, some observers are guessing whether Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares would emerge as market leader in Modi 3.0. They are upbeat about Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares as the company has become entirely debt-free. According to stock market observers, amid buzz about the power theme in Modi 3.0, companies are working on Capex, transmission networks, EVs, and alternate power sources like solar, wind, etc. Anil Ambani will soon have to address these challenges to compete with its peers.
