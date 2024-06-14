Modi 3.0: Can auto stocks deliver PSU stocks like returns in Modi 2.0?
Modi 3.0 stocks: Experts have recommended buying these auto stocks today — M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Fiem Auto, and Lumax Auto
Modi 3.0: After the allocation of portfolios in the Modi cabinet, the Indian stock market has been on a bull trend as most of the frontline indices are either touching new highs or fast approaching record-high levels. According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is heading for the next leg of a bull trend, and it is expected to begin after the presentation of the Union Budget 2024. They said that the majority of the crucial ministers relating to the business and economy of India have been retained, which augurs the continuity of the policies implemented or adopted in Modi 2.0. They predicted a rise in the private Capex formation, which may lead to a robust Indian economy. So, PSU banks and auto segments are expected to outperform others as these segments directly connect with the national economy.
