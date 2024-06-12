Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In the wake of Modi 3.0 formation in New Delhi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United or JDU being a dominant partner in the NDA government, Bihar-based company Aditya Vision is in focus these days. The multibagger stock , which has delivered a 200 percent return in one year, is under the radar of Dalal Street bulls. In June 2024, Aditya Vision share price ascended from around ₹3200 to ₹3849 apiece on NSE, delivering around 20 percent in this period. According to stock market experts, Aditya Vision is a Bihar-based company, and due to the Modi 3.0 government formation at the centre, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is gaining momentum. They said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's demand for a 'special status' may be the short-term reason for the rise in this multibagger stock.

Asked about the reason for Aditya Vision's share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, 'Aditya Vision is a Bihar-based company, and it has been delivering strong quarterly numbers for the last few years on a YoY basis. That's why the company is already under the radar of ace investors like Ashish Kacholia and some other big-ticket investors. As Bihar CM, whose party is a dominant partner in NDA government and his demand for special status is gaining momentum, the market is discounting on this demand raised by the NDA ally JDU." However, Gorakshkar said that the short-term trigger might last only a short time, and profit-booking may trigger at any time.

Aditya Vision shares stand out as one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has witnessed in recent years. As previously mentioned, Aditya Vision's share price has surged by around 200 percent in just one year. This trend is not new for the stock, as over the past five years, it has skyrocketed by a staggering 6300 percent, solidifying its position as a true multibagger in the market.

Aditya Vision is one of the stocks in the portfolio of renowned investor Ashish Kacholia. The shareholding pattern of Aditya Vision for the January to March 2024 quarter reveals that Kacholia holds 2,39,506 company shares, which accounts for 1.87 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This significant investment by Kacholia further underscores the appeal and potential of Aditya Vision in the market.

