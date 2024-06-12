Modi 3.0 effect? Bihar-based multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock Aditya Vision jumps 20% this month
Multibagger stock: After the formation of the Modi 3.0 government, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹3200 to ₹3849 apiece on the NSE
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In the wake of Modi 3.0 formation in New Delhi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United or JDU being a dominant partner in the NDA government, Bihar-based company Aditya Vision is in focus these days. The multibagger stock, which has delivered a 200 percent return in one year, is under the radar of Dalal Street bulls. In June 2024, Aditya Vision share price ascended from around ₹3200 to ₹3849 apiece on NSE, delivering around 20 percent in this period. According to stock market experts, Aditya Vision is a Bihar-based company, and due to the Modi 3.0 government formation at the centre, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is gaining momentum. They said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's demand for a 'special status' may be the short-term reason for the rise in this multibagger stock.
