Modi 3.0: Stability concerns premature; government may stay fiscally prudent amid populism: Kotak Securities
Concerns over the stability of the current coalition government are premature, and the current government may remain fiscally prudent and use populism opportunistically, according to a note from brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (Kotak Securities Limited).
