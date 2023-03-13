Mohnish Pabrai Portfolio: Top 3 Stocks

In the years that we have owned Rain, I have seen Jagan Reddy (Rain's Managing Director and 40+% shareholder) make one smart decision after another. In fact, I have never seen Jagan make even one dumb decision. He has made very large capital allocation calls over the last 12+ years and they have been flawless. It is a remarkable record. He is a dream manager.

