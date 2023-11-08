Shares of MOIL gained around nine per cent on Wednesday, November 8, as the public-sector undertaking (PSU) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) earlier during the session.

The mining major swung to net profit in the September quarter, with profit-after-tax (PAT) coming at ₹61.3 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹27.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The PSU's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹347.5 crore, registering a growth of 47.3 per cent, compared to ₹235.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, MOIL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the September quarter came in at ₹96.3 crore, compared to ₹33.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margins in the September quarter stood at 27.7 per cent as against 17 per cent in the year-ago period.

MOIL's total income rose to ₹368 crore, over ₹256.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's expenses stood at ₹286.43 crore compared to ₹229.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MOIL posted a 45 per cent rise in manganese ore production to 9.26 lakh tonne (LT) during the April-October period of 2023. It had produced 6.38 LT manganese ore during the year-ago period, said MOIL in a statement.

With a market share of 50 per cent, MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in India. MOIL operates 11 mines in adjoining districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46 per cent of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country.

On Wednesday, shares of MOIL opened at ₹239.75, and gained 8.8 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹261.05, against a previous close of ₹236.10 on the BSE. MOIL emerged as the one top gainers both on BSE Smallcap index and BSE by the end of the session today.

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with nominal gains on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to get cues on interest rate trajectory.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,443.50, up 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, while Sensex settled at 64,975.61, up 33 points, or 0.05 per cent. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.78 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.60 per cent higher.

Shares of MOIL settled 9.11 per cent higher at ₹257.60 apiece on the BSE.

