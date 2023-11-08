Smallcap stock gains over 9% after PSU swings to net profit in September quarter; do you own?
Shares of MOIL gained over 8 per cent in today's session after swinging to net profit in the September quarter, from net loss reported in the year-ago period.
Shares of MOIL gained around nine per cent on Wednesday, November 8, as the public-sector undertaking (PSU) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) earlier during the session.
