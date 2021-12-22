MOIL fixes record date for share buyback. Details here

"...Committee constituted by the Board...conferred by this resolution consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the buy-back by the company of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each not exceeding 3,38,42,668 equity share...at a price of ₹205 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹693,77,46,940 (Buy-back Offer Size)," MOIL said in an exchange filing.