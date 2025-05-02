Mint Market
MOIL shares jump 11% after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Ankit Gohel
Published2 May 2025, 11:06 AM IST
MOIL share price has generated multibagger gains of 120% over the past two years and the PSU stock has delivered an impressive 170% returns over the last five years.(Image: Pixabay)

MOIL share price jumped 11% after the state-run largest manganese ore producer announced its Q4 results. MOIL shares rallied as much as 11.77% to 354.95 apiece on the BSE.

The ‘Miniratna’ public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Steel, MOIL reported a consolidated net profit of 115.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 27% from 91.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 4.2% to 433.4 crore from 415.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the March quarter rose 8.7% YoY to 139.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 32.2% from 30.9% in the year-ago period.

MOIL’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend of 1.61 per equity share of face value 10 for FY25.

Should you buy MOIL shares after Q4 results?

MOIL share price has witnessed notable gains in the short to medium term, rising over 6% in the past month and rallying 14% over the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 2%, although it remains down 20% over the past one year.

However, from a long-term perspective, MOIL share price has delivered strong returns. The PSU stock has generated multibagger gains of 120% over the past two years and an impressive 170% over the last five years.

After a sharp 51% decline in under 20 weeks, MOIL share price has been trading sideways for the past 28 weeks in a broad range of 360 – 280 with dried-up volumes, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Today’s rally in MOIL shares is drawing significant interest, with volumes exceeding 400% of the 50-day average. The stock is approaching the neckline of the pattern at 360. A breach and sustain above this level will confirm a breakout, initially targeting the 50% retracement of the fall at 428,” Jain said.

At 11:05 AM, MOIL shares were trading 9.49% higher at 347.70 apiece on the BSE

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 11:06 AM IST
