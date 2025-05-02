MOIL shares jump 11% after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

MOIL share price jumped 11% after the state-run largest manganese ore producer announced its Q4 results. MOIL shares rallied as much as 11.77% to ₹354.95 apiece on the BSE.

The ‘Miniratna’ public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Steel, MOIL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹115.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 27% from ₹91.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 4.2% to ₹433.4 crore from ₹415.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the March quarter rose 8.7% YoY to ₹139.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 32.2% from 30.9% in the year-ago period.

MOIL’s board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.61 per equity share of face value ₹10 for FY25.

Should you buy MOIL shares after Q4 results? MOIL share price has witnessed notable gains in the short to medium term, rising over 6% in the past month and rallying 14% over the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 2%, although it remains down 20% over the past one year.

However, from a long-term perspective, MOIL share price has delivered strong returns. The PSU stock has generated multibagger gains of 120% over the past two years and an impressive 170% over the last five years.

After a sharp 51% decline in under 20 weeks, MOIL share price has been trading sideways for the past 28 weeks in a broad range of ₹360 – 280 with dried-up volumes, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Today’s rally in MOIL shares is drawing significant interest, with volumes exceeding 400% of the 50-day average. The stock is approaching the neckline of the pattern at ₹360. A breach and sustain above this level will confirm a breakout, initially targeting the 50% retracement of the fall at ₹428,” Jain said.

At 11:05 AM, MOIL shares were trading 9.49% higher at ₹347.70 apiece on the BSE.