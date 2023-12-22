MOIL shares rise over 4.5% on strong surge in manganese ore production
MOIL, the largest producer of manganese ore in India, achieved a production increase of 26% and sales that broke a multi-year record. The company is strategically increasing investments to meet growing demand in the manganese ore industry.
In early Friday trading, shares of MOIL, the country's largest manganese ore producer, rose by 4.60% to reach ₹314.40 apiece following the company's 2023 production update.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message