MOIL shares spike 13% as company achieves best-ever February production
MOIL, India's largest manganese ore producer, achieved record production in February 2024, with sales growing by 18% YoY. The company is focusing on exploration and expansion to meet increasing demand.
Shares of MOIL, the country's largest manganese ore producer, rose by 13% to reach ₹313.40 apiece in today's early trade following the company's February production update.
