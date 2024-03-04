MOIL shares spike 13% as company achieves best-ever February production

MOIL, India's largest manganese ore producer, achieved record production in February 2024, with sales growing by 18% YoY. The company is focusing on exploration and expansion to meet increasing demand.

In a filing on Saturday, the company announced that it achieved the best-ever February production of 1.51 lakh tonnes of manganese (Mn) ore, marking an increase of 15% year-on-year.

Furthermore, on the sales front, MOIL reported a significant uptick, with sales reaching 1.56 lakh tonnes in February 2024, marking an 18% increase compared to February 2023. For FY24 up to February, the company achieved sales of 13.91 lakh tonnes, indicating robust 32% year-on-year growth.

The company stands as the largest producer of manganese ore, commanding a substantial 46% market share in the country and possessing extensive reserves. Of the total 503 million tonnes of manganese ore resources in India, MOIL holds approximately 101 million tonnes, constituting 20% of the share, according to the company's FY23 annual report.

Looking at the company's financials, the company achieved a production of 12.73 lakh MT of manganese ore in 9MFY24, while it registered sales of 11.01 lakh MT of manganese ore during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reflecting a growth of 40% YoY.

Revenue from operations during the nine months of FY24 came in at ₹1,033.55 crore, which was 13% higher than the corresponding period of last year. It reported a PAT of ₹203 crore in 9MFY24, a 19.41% jump compared to a PAT of ₹170 crore in 9MFY23.

At 01:00 p.m., the stock was trading with a gain of 9.20% at ₹306.85 apiece.

