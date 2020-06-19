MOIL slumps 7% on muted March quarter performance

MUMBAI: Shares of state-owned, Moil Ltd, on Friday plunged more than 7% as the manganese ore mining company reported a sharp year-on-year (YoY) fall of over 90% in net profit for the March quarter mainly on account of reduced income. The consolidated net profit was at ₹13.47 crore in Q4FY20.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹139.63 crore during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a stock exchange filing.

At 02:25 pm, MOIL traded at ₹153.35, down 3.28% from its previous close, while the Sensex rose 0.21% to 34280.14.

Total income during the quarter under review fell 41.95% to ₹282.96 crore from ₹487.47 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined 10.95% to ₹261.34 crore compared with ₹293.48 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial said, "MOIL's net smelter return (NSR) dropped by 17% on a YoY basis, but was up 12% on a sequential basis due to strong start of the quarter, which was later impacted by the pandemic. The company closed their mines in the last week of March due to the lockdown. It raised prices by 45% in May due to a shortage of manganese ore as mines closed due to pandemic before reducing by 10% in June."

"We cut FY2021/2022E volumes by 23%/18% and lower than expected average sale price (ASP) but a strong price hike in May and normalisation of demand in FY2022, with a target price of Rs160 based on 4times FY2022 EV/EBITDA estimates,"said Emkay Global. The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock.

Since the beginning of calendar 2020, MOIL has gained 5%, against a fall of 17% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From the March lows, it has risen 77% versus an increase of 34% in the Sensex.

Consolidated profit before tax was at ₹21.62 crore in Q4, falling 89% from ₹193.99 crore in Q4FY19. Current tax expense slumped 92.80% YoY to ₹4.57 crore during the reporting quarter.

The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per share for the financial year ended March 2020.

The company produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. It operates 10 mines, six of which are located in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, while four are in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

MOIL operates through mining, manufacturing and power generation. As of March 2020, the government held 53.84% stake.

