MOIL slumps 7% on muted March quarter performance

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial said, "MOIL's net smelter return (NSR) dropped by 17% on a YoY basis, but was up 12% on a sequential basis due to strong start of the quarter, which was later impacted by the pandemic. The company closed their mines in the last week of March due to the lockdown. It raised prices by 45% in May due to a shortage of manganese ore as mines closed due to pandemic before reducing by 10% in June."